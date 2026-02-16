Tradex Strengthens And Continues To Drive The Digital Trade Ecosystem Enabling UAE Companies To Enter The Iraqi Market

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 2026: UAE-based company Tradex expands integrated digital trade ecosystem enabling UAE companies to enter the Iraqi market in a structured and secure manner, during the WORLDEF Dubai 2026 Forum, the region's largest global gathering dedicated to digital commerce, running until 14 February.

Iraq represents one of the largest and most dynamic consumer markets in the region, with more than 850,000 small and medium-sized enterprises and over 24 million active consumers. The trade corridor between the UAE and Iraq remains highly active, with bilateral trade valued at approximately USD 33 billion in 2024 and aiming at USD 60 billion by 2030, positioning the Iraqi market as a major regional expansion opportunity for UAE companies across multiple sectors including food (FMCG), construction materials, electronics, and digital services.

Ahmed Kadhum Mohammed, Chief Investment Officer at Tradex, said:“We are not simply providing a trade platform; we are building a digital trade bridge that shortens distances, reduces risks, and increases growth opportunities for UAE companies. The Iraqi market today represents one of the largest regional expansion opportunities, and Tradex provides a structured pathway to enter this market with confidence through an integrated technological and banking ecosystem.”

Tradex enables UAE companies to access the Iraqi market through an organized framework, away from traditional complexities that often require multiple intermediaries, distributors, and involve high collection risks. Through a single platform, TradeX brings together all elements of cross-border trade, including payment and financial settlement solutions, trade connectivity supported by banking partnerships, reliable digital transaction management, logistics services via Dubai, as well as order tracking, supply chain and collection monitoring systems, and advanced technological tools designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce risk.

The Tradex framework is based on financial and commercial compliance standards supported by strategic partnerships with international advisory entities, enhancing trust between UAE exporters, Iraqi traders, and banks while minimizing financial default risks. The platform also leverages Dubai's advanced infrastructure, and sophisticated logistics services, flexible customs systems and fast clearance processes, alongside a mature banking environment that facilitates shipping, supply management, and regional expansion. This makes exports to Iraq faster and more efficient, with the potential for future expansion into other regional markets.

Tradex invites UAE companies operating in consumer goods, food products, electronics, construction materials, industrial products, and digital services to benefit from the platform and join a growing trade network connecting the UAE and Iraq. Registration and onboarding are now open for companies seeking to expand their regional presence and achieve sustainable growth in new markets.

About Tradex:

TradeX is a B2B cross-border trade platform connecting businesses in the UAE with buyers across Iraq and the wider region. The platform enables comprehensive cross-border trade compliance across suppliers, exports, imports, and buyers for smooth global operations along with secure payments and reliable logistics, By simplifying cross-border trade and reducing operational complexity, Tradex supports businesses in scaling regional commerce efficiently and securely.