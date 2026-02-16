403
Russia Says Geneva Talks with Ukraine Will Address Territorial Issues
(MENAFN) Russia plans to raise territorial matters during the next round of Ukraine negotiations in Geneva, expanding the agenda beyond previous discussions held in Abu Dhabi, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He said these issues require the presence of the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, who did not attend the earlier talks in the United Arab Emirates.
“This time it is intended to discuss a wider spectrum of questions, including, actually, the main issues that concern both territories and everything else. These are connected with our requirements. Here we need the presence of the chief negotiator, namely Vladimir Medinsky,” Peskov stated.
The Russian delegation for Geneva will be larger than before, with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate, joining the team.
Peskov noted that Medinsky’s absence in Abu Dhabi was due to the focus of those rounds on security matters.
Additionally, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev will participate in Geneva, working separately with the United States on economic cooperation issues.
The trilateral consultations between Russia, Ukraine, and the US began Jan. 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, with a second round held Feb. 4-5 at the same location. The Geneva talks will now expand to cover both security and territorial concerns.
