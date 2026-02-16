403
Violent Storm Batters New Zealand’s North Island
(MENAFN) Intense rainfall and powerful gusts on Monday interrupted air travel and plunged tens of thousands of residences into darkness throughout North Island in New Zealand.
Over 30,000 households lost electricity after relentless winds brought down trees and severed power lines across wide areas of the lower North Island, as reported by a media outlet. Energy supplier Powerco confirmed roughly 23,000 service disruptions within its grid, with close to 10,000 affecting the Wellington Region alone.
Photos shared across digital platforms depict inundated semi-rural communities, saturated houses, and stretches of roadway eroded after floodwaters subsided. The Manawatu-Whanganui area has suffered extensive damage and has officially declared a state of emergency.
Authorities have initiated evacuations along Lincoln Road in Masterton amid concerns over collapsing trees. Wairarapa’s assistant commander Ian Wright characterized the night as exceptionally demanding, with numerous weather-related emergency responses still continuing. He cautioned that toppling trees continue to pose the most significant threat.
He noted that shallow-rooted trees along Lincoln Road are "very, very unstable, so both roads have been closed and the people have been evacuated."
Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has grounded flights to and from several key hubs, including the capital city of Wellington, due to hazardous wind conditions.
Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has grounded flights to and from several key hubs, including the capital city of Wellington, due to hazardous wind conditions.
