Thailand’s Economy Posts 2.4 Percent Growth
(MENAFN) Thailand's economy recorded 2.4 percent annual expansion in 2025, marking the fifth uninterrupted year of growth despite a deceleration from the previous year's pace, official statistics released Monday confirm.
The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) data reveals the kingdom's gross domestic product advance slowed compared to 2024's 2.9-percent climb, yet maintained its upward trajectory for half a decade.
The Southeast Asian nation's economic momentum accelerated sharply in 2025's final quarter, posting 2.5 percent growth—more than double the preceding quarter's 1.2-percent rate. The fourth-quarter surge stemmed from robust private consumption, elevated public investment, and amplified government expenditure, offsetting weakening export performance.
NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan attributed the stronger-than-projected annual results to sustained merchandise export performance—a fundamental pillar of Thailand's economic engine—alongside reviving private sector investment and accelerating public capital deployment.
Authorities now project 2026 economic expansion between 1.5 and 2.5 percent, representing an upward revision from the previous 1.2 to 2.2 percent forecast range, Danucha disclosed during a press briefing.
The secretary-general identified multiple growth catalysts ahead: persistent expansion in household spending and business investment, increased governmental allocations for operational and infrastructure budgets, gradual tourism sector rehabilitation, and advantageous water availability strengthening agricultural production capacity.
The revised projections signal cautious optimism despite global economic headwinds and export sector challenges facing the export-dependent economy.
