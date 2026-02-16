403
Marjorie Taylor Greene Addresses Christian Hardships in Bethlehem
(MENAFN) Former U.S. congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has voiced apprehension regarding the condition of Christians in the occupied West Bank, highlighting the effects of unauthorized Israeli settlements and military-imposed limitations in the southern city of Bethlehem.
“Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus. American Christians are largely unaware of the Christian persecution happening there, but need to learn about this and speak out,” Greene stated in a message shared Monday on the American social media platform X.
Greene revealed that she recently met with Bethlehem’s mayor, Maher Canawati, saying, "Today I had the honor of meeting with Maher N. Canawati, the Mayor of Bethlehem (the birthplace of Jesus), who is also a Christian," during which they examined the challenges confronting Christian communities in Bethlehem, Gaza, and across the West Bank.
She emphasized that Christians have been among those killed amid Israel’s strikes on Gaza and noted that church buildings have also come under attack.
Referencing Canawati’s remarks, she wrote: “The Mayor says they only want to live in peace alongside their Jewish and Muslim neighbors in their homes that they legally own yet the settlers continue to take their homes.”
Greene further indicated that there are presently 139 Israeli military checkpoints surrounding Bethlehem. She added that while the city previously spanned 41 square miles, its area has now contracted to just seven square miles.
“What is the Holy Land without Christians?” she questioned.
