Russia is Willing to Temporary ‘External Governance’ in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed willingness to discuss the introduction of “temporary external governance” in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations to support long-overdue democratic elections, according to reports.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin noted that the concept was initially proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2025, describing it as a potential avenue to advance the peace process. “This step would make it possible to hold democratic elections in Ukraine, bring to power a capable government with which a full-fledged peace treaty could be signed, along with legitimate documents on future interstate cooperation,” Galuzin explained.
“In general, Russia is prepared to discuss with the US, European nations, and other countries the possibility of introducing temporary external governance in Kiev,” he added, acknowledging that while the UN “does not formally have a standardized mechanism” for such cases, there are historical precedents.
Moscow proposed the measure after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s term expired in 2024. At that time, Zelensky refused to hold new elections, citing martial law, prompting Russia to declare him “illegitimate.” Russian officials have since said that Zelensky’s legal status remains a key obstacle to a binding peace agreement.
Under Western pressure, Zelensky later indicated openness to elections but insisted on security guarantees from both Russia and Western partners. In March 2025, U.S. authorities rejected Russia’s proposal, arguing that governance in Ukraine is “determined by its Constitution and the people of the country.” Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had labeled Zelensky “a dictator without elections.”
