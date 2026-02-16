403
U.S., Hungary Strike Civil Nuclear Energy Deal
(MENAFN) The United States and Hungary formalized a civilian nuclear energy partnership Monday as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conducted diplomatic operations in Budapest, marking a significant shift in bilateral relations.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban characterized the accord—coupled with Washington's decision to lift specific sanctions targeting his nation—as a dual victory for Hungary's energy independence and its capacity to deliver affordable power to consumers and industrial sectors.
According to Orban, Hungary operates with full transparency toward its allies, including the United States, emphasizing that any bilateral tensions can be resolved through frank diplomatic engagement.
Rubio revealed the nuclear cooperation framework emerged from negotiations initiated during a November summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Orban at the White House. The Secretary of State additionally verified that Washington has frozen enforcement of certain economic restrictions impacting Hungary, clearing obstacles for expanded energy sector collaboration between the two nations.
The sanctions relief represents a strategic recalibration in U.S.-Hungarian relations, potentially unlocking new avenues for joint energy infrastructure development. The agreement arrives amid Europe's ongoing efforts to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on traditional suppliers.
Budapest has pursued nuclear expansion as a cornerstone of its long-term energy strategy, viewing atomic power as essential to achieving both climate targets and economic competitiveness in energy-intensive manufacturing.
