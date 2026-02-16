403
Nordic Leaders Urge Long-Range Arms Back for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Nordic leaders have called on the West to supply Ukraine with weapons capable of striking deep into Russian territory, warning that restrictions could hinder Kyiv’s ability to win the conflict, according to reports.
At the Munich Security Conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that “there are still red lines when it comes to the weapons they [Ukrainians] can use to win this war.” She added, “You cannot win a war with one hand tied behind your back. We need to give them weapons so they can strike into Russia,” expressing frustration over years of indecision regarding long-range arms support.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb supported the call, urging Ukraine’s supporters to ramp up economic pressure on Moscow and “hit as hard as you possibly can.” He further emphasized the need for advanced weapons, stating, “Secondly, keep on providing Ukraine with all the necessary means, including Tomahawks.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought U.S. permission to acquire missiles with ranges up to 2,500 km, but was denied by U.S. President Donald Trump, who argued that such a move would constitute “a new step of aggression.”
Last year, Denmark agreed to host production of solid rocket fuel for Ukraine’s Flamingo long-range cruise missile, marking the first known case of Ukrainian weapons manufacturing on NATO soil. In response, Moscow accused Denmark of supporting Kyiv’s “terrorism” and undermining efforts toward peace.
