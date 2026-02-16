Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Envoy Questions US Ability to Protect EU

Russian Envoy Questions US Ability to Protect EU


2026-02-16 08:30:26
(MENAFN) Russia has suggested that the United States may struggle to prevent European bureaucrats from undermining Western civilization, according to reports.

The comments came from President Vladimir Putin’s envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, in reaction to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security Conference. Rubio sought to reassure European allies amid a year of tense transatlantic relations, stating that despite disagreements, the U.S. and Europe “belong together.”

He added that Washington’s policies, which have occasionally angered Brussels—from tariffs and NATO spending demands to the Greenland initiative—may appear “a little direct and urgent,” but emphasized that this is because “we care deeply” about the EU and the broader Western world.

In response, Dmitriev posted on X that the EU’s large bureaucracy and questionable policy choices could hinder U.S. efforts to “renew and restore” Western civilization. “The US cares deeply and tries to prevent EU bureaucrats from destroying Western civilization,” he wrote. “But EU bureaucrats are highly focused and skilled at destroying it through false narratives, migration, warmongering, and economic decline. It’s unclear who wins.”

MENAFN16022026000045017281ID1110746868



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search