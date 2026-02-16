403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
YouTube Reverses Pro-Palestinian Account Ban After Backlash
(MENAFN) YouTube has reversed its suspension of Guy Christensen, a pro-Palestinian American activist, following intense user criticism over the platform's Friday account shutdown.
The US-based video giant deactivated Christensen's channel last week, triggering widespread condemnation after the content creator publicized his situation across alternative social platforms. Christensen has built his following through material championing Palestinian causes and delivering scathing commentary on Israel's actions in Gaza, which he characterizes as genocide.
Public pressure prompted the platform to reverse course and reactivate the account with full privileges restored.
In a statement shared on X, Christensen revealed the corporation backtracked despite initially denying his formal challenge to the ban.
"We actually did it," he wrote.
"YouTube was forced to restore my entire channel + monetization after REJECTING the appeal last night, promising I would stay banned forever. This is the power of collective action and solidarity. If we don't stand together, we'll be picked apart 1 by 1."
The restoration includes reinstatement of monetization capabilities, allowing Christensen to resume earning revenue from his content—a feature the platform had initially pledged would remain permanently revoked according to his account of events.
The US-based video giant deactivated Christensen's channel last week, triggering widespread condemnation after the content creator publicized his situation across alternative social platforms. Christensen has built his following through material championing Palestinian causes and delivering scathing commentary on Israel's actions in Gaza, which he characterizes as genocide.
Public pressure prompted the platform to reverse course and reactivate the account with full privileges restored.
In a statement shared on X, Christensen revealed the corporation backtracked despite initially denying his formal challenge to the ban.
"We actually did it," he wrote.
"YouTube was forced to restore my entire channel + monetization after REJECTING the appeal last night, promising I would stay banned forever. This is the power of collective action and solidarity. If we don't stand together, we'll be picked apart 1 by 1."
The restoration includes reinstatement of monetization capabilities, allowing Christensen to resume earning revenue from his content—a feature the platform had initially pledged would remain permanently revoked according to his account of events.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment