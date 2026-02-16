Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
YouTube Reverses Pro-Palestinian Account Ban After Backlash

YouTube Reverses Pro-Palestinian Account Ban After Backlash


2026-02-16 08:26:50
(MENAFN) YouTube has reversed its suspension of Guy Christensen, a pro-Palestinian American activist, following intense user criticism over the platform's Friday account shutdown.

The US-based video giant deactivated Christensen's channel last week, triggering widespread condemnation after the content creator publicized his situation across alternative social platforms. Christensen has built his following through material championing Palestinian causes and delivering scathing commentary on Israel's actions in Gaza, which he characterizes as genocide.

Public pressure prompted the platform to reverse course and reactivate the account with full privileges restored.

In a statement shared on X, Christensen revealed the corporation backtracked despite initially denying his formal challenge to the ban.

"We actually did it," he wrote.

"YouTube was forced to restore my entire channel + monetization after REJECTING the appeal last night, promising I would stay banned forever. This is the power of collective action and solidarity. If we don't stand together, we'll be picked apart 1 by 1."

The restoration includes reinstatement of monetization capabilities, allowing Christensen to resume earning revenue from his content—a feature the platform had initially pledged would remain permanently revoked according to his account of events.

MENAFN16022026000045017169ID1110746865



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search