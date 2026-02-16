403
Iran Demands U.S. Prove Seriousness About Reaching Deal
(MENAFN) Tehran is calling on Washington to prove its commitment to diplomatic resolution, as a senior Iranian official cautioned that military conflict would harm all parties involved.
In remarks to media released Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi indicated that recent indirect negotiations in Oman suggest Washington seeks peaceful resolution of tensions. However, he emphasized the ball is now "in America's court to prove that they want to make a deal."
The senior diplomat expressed cautious optimism, stating: "If [the Americans] are sincere, I'm sure we will be on the road to an agreement,"
Takht-Ravanchi signaled Tehran's willingness to engage on its nuclear program "provided that they are also ready to talk about sanctions," underscoring that mutual commitments are essential.
"One cannot accept the notion that Iran has to do certain things without the other side committing itself to do their share," Takht-Ravanchi stressed.
The deputy minister suggested a breakthrough on the central dispute over Iran's atomic activities. While President Donald Trump has demanded complete abandonment of uranium enrichment, Tehran has consistently rejected total cessation while showing flexibility on enrichment levels and stockpile reduction.
"Our understanding is that [the Americans] have come to the conclusion that if you want to have a deal, you have to focus on the nuclear issue," Takht-Ravanchi said, claiming the "issue of zero enrichment is not an issue anymore, and as far as Iran is concerned, it is not on the table anymore."
Trump, however, contradicted this assessment Friday, telling reporters Washington's position stands unchanged: "we don't want any enrichment."
