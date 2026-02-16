403
Putin Envoy Responds to Rubio’s Remarks
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted critically to comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding US-European relations.
Rubio, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, sought to ease tensions between Washington and Brussels after a period of strained transatlantic ties. He stressed that the US and the European Union “belong together,” arguing that even policies perceived as forceful — such as tariff measures, calls for increased NATO spending, and renewed interest in Greenland — stem from the fact that the US “cares deeply” about the future of the EU and the broader West.
In a post on X, Dmitriev suggested that internal EU governance challenges would undermine US efforts to “renew and restore” Western civilization. He criticized what he described as the bloc’s expansive bureaucracy and policy direction, referencing issues such as migration, economic performance, and geopolitical tensions.
Dmitriev’s remarks appeared pointed and ironic in tone. To underscore his commentary, he shared a short clip from the 1987 film Over the Top, starring Sylvester Stallone, depicting an arm-wrestling contest — an apparent metaphor for tensions within the West.
The exchange comes amid sharper rhetoric from Washington toward Brussels. The Trump administration’s updated National Security Strategy has warned of risks to Western cohesion, citing concerns over governance and strategic direction in Europe. While Rubio echoed elements of that critique, he framed the challenges as shared shortcomings on both sides of the Atlantic since World War II. He emphasized that the US and EU must remain aligned in confronting strategic competitors, warning that geopolitical rivals have strengthened their economic and military capabilities while Western unity has weakened.
The public back-and-forth reflects broader strains within the transatlantic alliance, even as both sides continue to stress the importance of cooperation in addressing global security and economic challenges.
