Pakistan, US Meet in Munich to Strengthen Security, Counterterrorism Ties
(MENAFN) Gen. Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference in Germany to discuss regional security and ongoing counterterrorism cooperation, the Pakistani military said on Sunday.
Munir attended meetings in Germany from Feb. 12-14 on the sidelines of the conference, according to a statement from the army’s media wing. Discussions with Rubio covered matters of mutual interest, including global and regional security dynamics and counterterrorism efforts.
As part of his trip, Munir also held talks with German officials, including Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, Foreign Policy and Security Policy Advisor to the Chancellor Gunter Sautter, and Chief of Defense Carsten Breuer. These meetings focused on contemporary security challenges, bilateral defense cooperation, and ways to promote global peace through both bilateral and multilateral dialogue.
In addition, Munir engaged with international military leaders such as Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, and Gen. Rodolph Haykal, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, discussing regional security issues and measures to strengthen defense collaboration.
