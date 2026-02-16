403
Orban Slams Brussels as ‘Threat’ to Hungary’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that the European Union, rather than Russia, poses what he described as a “direct threat” to Hungary’s sovereignty. Speaking during his annual state-of-the-nation address, Orban accused Brussels of attempting to influence Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
The vote is scheduled for April 12, with recent polling indicating a close contest between Orban’s ruling Fidesz party and an opposition movement led by Peter Magyar, a former Fidesz member. Orban alleged that Magyar’s party is operating with backing from Brussels, claiming the EU uses “censorship, intervention, and manipulation” to weaken his government.
“We must come to terms with the idea that those who love freedom should not be afraid of the East, but rather of Brussels,” Orban said. He dismissed warnings from supporters of Kiev that Russia could attack the EU following the Ukraine conflict as exaggerated, calling such concerns unserious. Moscow has similarly rejected those claims.
Orban framed the upcoming election as a choice between “war or peace,” reiterating his criticism of EU policies toward Ukraine. He has consistently opposed the bloc’s continued military and financial support for Kiev, as well as Ukraine’s potential EU membership, arguing that such policies risk escalating tensions with Russia.
His stance has placed him at odds with EU institutions. Reports suggest that Brussels is considering procedural adjustments to advance Ukraine’s accession process despite Hungary’s objections. European officials are also closely watching Hungary’s April election, which could shape the country’s future relationship with the EU.
The speech underscores the deepening political divide between Budapest and Brussels over sovereignty, governance standards, and the EU’s approach to the war in Ukraine.
