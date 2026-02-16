Gaia Learning Launches Bloom AI Platform, Inviting Schools To Join Summer Pilot As Inclusion Bases Accounced

As schools across the UK rapidly expand inclusion bases and specialist SEND provision, Bloom (by Gaia Learning) has launched a Summer Term 2026 pilot of its AI-enabled inclusive learning and evidence tracking platform - designed to reduce teacher workload while strengthening personalised support.

Developed by the team behind Gaia Learning, Bloom responds directly to the growing demand for scalable, evidence-led inclusion models. With more schools establishing internal inclusion units and hybrid pathways, leaders are seeking technology that not only delivers flexible learning, but also captures meaningful data without increasing administrative burden.

Bloom combines virtual classroom delivery, embedded AI support tools and real-time analytics into a single platform. Its AI-enhanced features are designed to:



Streamline teacher administration and reduce manual evidence collection

Automatically surface engagement and progress insights

Support personalised learning pathways aligned to individual needs

Track wellbeing indicators alongside academic development Generate structured evidence for EHCP reviews and inspection readiness

By automating routine tracking and surfacing actionable insights, Bloom enables educators to focus on teaching and relationship-building rather than paperwork.

Kate Heath, CEO of Gaia Learning and Founder of Bloom, said:

“After the recent news concerning the rapid growth of inclusion bases in schools, it's clear the sector is actively seeking better ways to support learners with additional needs. While inclusion bases can provide vital targeted support, our priority must always be integration - ensuring students remain connected to their wider school community rather than feeling isolated. Bloom was built to support that balance. It enables personalised learning pathways, strengthens engagement and provides clear evidence of progress, while reducing the administrative burden on teachers. By embedding AI-driven insights into everyday practice, we can support inclusive provision that is both relational and operationally sustainable".

The platform supports students accessing inclusion hubs, alternative provision, hybrid timetables and reintegration pathways. Real-time dashboards allow school leaders to monitor attendance, engagement and progress trends, helping identify early intervention opportunities and demonstrate measurable impact.

At a time when schools face rising accountability expectations alongside increasing SEND demand, Bloom positions technology as an enabler of practical inclusion - not an additional layer of complexity.

The Summer Term 2026 pilot invites schools, Multi-Academy Trusts and local authorities to shape the next phase of development while accessing early implementation support.

Expressions of interest are now open.

For further information or to apply for the pilot, schools can contact:

visit

Kate Heath - 07717 203 763