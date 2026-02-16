Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosion Near Police Station in Pakistan Kills Two, Injures Dozens

2026-02-16 08:06:52
(MENAFN) A powerful blast near a police station in northwestern Pakistan on Monday killed at least two people, including a child, and wounded 17 others, according to local police.

The explosion occurred in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Authorities said the bomb, attached to a motorcycle, was detonated remotely. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bannu, which borders the volatile North Waziristan, has long experienced violence, often linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a coalition of various militant factions.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of terrorist attacks in recent years, with authorities blaming TTP militants allegedly based in Afghanistan, a claim that Kabul has denied.

