Explosion Near Police Station in Pakistan Kills Two, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) A powerful blast near a police station in northwestern Pakistan on Monday killed at least two people, including a child, and wounded 17 others, according to local police.
The explosion occurred in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Authorities said the bomb, attached to a motorcycle, was detonated remotely. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Bannu, which borders the volatile North Waziristan, has long experienced violence, often linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a coalition of various militant factions.
Pakistan has seen a resurgence of terrorist attacks in recent years, with authorities blaming TTP militants allegedly based in Afghanistan, a claim that Kabul has denied.
