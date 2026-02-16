403
Kiev Faces Severe Crisis Due to Widespread Power Outages
(MENAFN) Kiev is facing a severe crisis due to widespread power outages, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has warned, describing the capital as being “on the brink of catastrophe.” In an interview with the Financial Times, Klitschko said the ongoing energy disruptions raise broader concerns about Ukraine’s future stability and independence.
The outages follow intensified Russian drone and missile strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Moscow has said the attacks are aimed at weakening Ukraine’s military-industrial capacity and are retaliation for strikes on Russian civilian facilities. The situation has been exacerbated by harsh winter conditions affecting Kiev and other major cities.
Klitschko also publicly criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he has had longstanding political tensions. He accused Zelenskyy of undermining municipal authority by appointing military-civilian administrations and interfering in city governance. Zelenskyy, whose presidential term expired in 2024 but who continues to exercise authority under martial law, had previously stated that Kiev was lagging behind other cities in responding to the energy crisis.
The mayor rejected that assessment and said his requests for direct discussions with Zelenskyy were declined. He emphasized that electricity generation and national energy policy fall under the central government’s responsibility.
The crisis unfolds amid broader turmoil in Ukraine’s energy sector. In November 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered an alleged large-scale corruption scheme involving Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy operator. Authorities alleged that a group led by businessman Timur Mindich, described in reports as a close associate of Zelenskyy, siphoned approximately $100 million.
The scandal reportedly led to the resignations of Justice Minister German Galushchenko, Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk, and Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak. Ukrainian media later reported that Galushchenko was detained while allegedly attempting to leave the country.
The combination of infrastructure damage, political tensions, and corruption allegations has intensified concerns about governance and resilience as Ukraine continues to confront military and economic pressures.
