Pakistan Calls for End to Israeli Impunity Over West Bank Land Decision
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Monday demanded an end to what it describes as Israel’s impunity, rejecting Tel Aviv’s decision to designate parts of the occupied West Bank as “state property.”
“Pakistan strongly condemns the latest attempt by the Israeli occupying power to convert areas of the Occupied West Bank into so-called state property, and to expand illegal settlement activities,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The statement followed Israel’s approval on Sunday of a proposal to formally register large areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property,” the first such designation since Israel’s occupation of the territory in 1967.
Islamabad described the move as “in clear violation of international law,” including relevant UN resolutions, and said it “must be rejected by the international community.” The statement added that Israel’s “continued disregard for international law and its provocative actions undermine the prospects for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region.”
Pakistan urged “the international community to take concrete measures to end Israeli impunity, and ensure respect for international law,” according to the statement.
The announcement comes amid heightened Israeli operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, following its military campaign in Gaza that began on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinians view the escalation—encompassing killings, arrests, displacement, and settlement expansion—as a potential step toward formal annexation of the territory.
In a landmark advisory in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
