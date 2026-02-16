Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|09/02/2026
|19,235
|325.87
|6,268,044
|10/02/2026
|1,723
|319.35
|550,232
|11/02/2026
|36,500
|311.75
|11,378,948
|12/02/2026
|15,000
|302.23
|4,533,519
|13/02/2026
|1,868
|299.67
|559,781
|Accumulated for the period
|74,326
|-
|23.290.523
|Accumulated under the programme
|141,132
|-
|45.735.306
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 2,000,676 treasury shares corresponding to 4.2% of the total share capital.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Legal Disclaimer:
