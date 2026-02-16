Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


2026-02-16 08:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 13/2026

16 February 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany's capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 9 February 2026 to 13 February 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
09/02/2026 19,235 325.87 6,268,044
10/02/2026 1,723 319.35 550,232
11/02/2026 36,500 311.75 11,378,948
12/02/2026 15,000 302.23 4,533,519
13/02/2026 1,868 299.67 559,781
Accumulated for the period 74,326 - 23.290.523
Accumulated under the programme 141,132 - 45.735.306

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 2,000,676 treasury shares corresponding to 4.2% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments

  • 13. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
  • 13. Appendix - Information on all transactions

