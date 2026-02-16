ASML Reports Transactions Under Its Current Share Buyback Program
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|09-Feb-26
|20,923
|€1,192.93
|€24,959,620
|10-Feb-26
|20,847
|€1,201.12
|€25,039,730
|11-Feb-26
|20,877
|€1,197.41
|€24,998,352
|12-Feb-26
|20,699
|€1,207.88
|€25,001,877
|13-Feb-26
|22,454
|€1,194.06
|€26,811,446
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
| Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
| Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
