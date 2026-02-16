TTEC Sets New Standard For AI-Driven Frontline Performance With TTEC Performtm And TTEC Realskilltm

Built to bridge the gap between AI investment and real business outcomes, the integrated ecosystem enables organizations to operationalize AI across the associate lifecycle-from onboarding and skill development to coaching and real-time performance execution.

Today, the solution supports 100+ enterprise clients and at least 25,000 frontline agents globally, helping organizations translate skills, behaviors, and data into sustained performance improvement at scale. Clients across industries have achieved measurable gains, including:



12% improvement in associate retention

6–8% reduction in average handle time

100% compliance accuracy within 60 days

23% increase in Net Promoter Score 10% lift in sales conversion rates



Unlike fragmented AI deployments limited to training or coaching, TTEC's unified approach connects learning directly to frontline execution. By combining immersive AI-powered practice, performance intelligence, and closed-loop coaching, enterprises gain consistent, measurable impact across complex, high-volume CX environments.

At the core of the ecosystem, TTEC RealSkillTM delivers immersive, AI-powered simulations that let associates practice real-world customer interactions in a safe, repeatable environment. TTEC PerformTM extends that foundation into daily operations, delivering AI-driven coaching, performance analytics, and automated root-cause analysis tied directly to business outcomes.

Together, the platforms apply a single, consistent skills and behavior framework from onboarding through ongoing performance optimization-eliminating silos between learning, coaching, and execution.

By tagging AI-powered simulations to the same skills used in live coaching, the ecosystem creates a continuous feedback loop between learning and on-the-job performance, giving leaders a unified, real-time view of frontline effectiveness.

Explore real client results powered by TTEC PerformTM and TTEC RealSkillTM:



Insurance firm pumps up sales 10% with AI-enhanced TTEC Perform

Healthcare payer bumps NPS 17% with data-driven, precision coaching Telecom boosts NPS 23% with data-driven precision coaching



About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

...