Acres Launches Native AI Search And Zoning Intelligence, Transforming How Teams Discover And Evaluate Land

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fayetteville, Ark., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres, the complete AI land intelligence platform, today announced the introduction of new AI capabilities that allow enterprise customers to find land and evaluate development feasibility faster and easier than ever.

Rather than relying on rigid filters or manual zoning research, teams can now describe what they are looking for in plain language directly in the AI search bar. From physical parcel characteristics to development constraints, infrastructure, and land use considerations, customers will now receive instant, interactive results on the map.

For example, a national homebuilder evaluating expansion across multiple Southeast markets can describe its acquisition criteria by simply typing“200+ acre parcels with less than 10% flood plain, sewer access, and residential zoning,” and instantly surface matching opportunities. Acres zoning intelligence then cuts through complexity to deliver clear, actionable insights-decoding requirements, timelines, costs, and local rezoning appetites in seconds.

“Land decisions have always been slowed by fragmented data, complex regulations, and manual research,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of“With our newest AI capabilities, we're changing how teams interact with land intelligence itself. You can now search for opportunities in your own words, understand zoning constraints instantly, and validate feasibility directly on the map. It's an unprecedented shift in speed, clarity, and confidence for anyone evaluating land.”

The new capabilities are designed for homebuilders, developers, land acquisition teams, infrastructure planners, lenders, and institutional investors who evaluate opportunities across multiple markets and jurisdictions. By standardizing how teams search for land and interpret zoning requirements, Acres enables organizations to apply consistent site-selection criteria nationwide while meaningfully accelerating early-stage feasibility analysis across regional divisions.

About Acres

is an AI-powered land data and mapping platform built to make America's largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit to learn more.





Attachment

Launches Native AI Search and Zoning Intelligence, Transforming How Teams Discover and Evaluate Land

CONTACT: Mary Mickel Acres 501.350.3422...