Neurologik.Io Launches AI Knowledge Base To Automate Technical Sales Support For Manufacturers Of Complex Products

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Neurologik, a leading provider of AI-driven sales engineering solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Knowledge Base. This new product is designed to eliminate the technical bottlenecks that slow down sales cycles, allowing teams to handle complex inquiries without constant manual intervention from engineering.

In the manufacturing of complex products, technical teams often spend up to 50% of their time answering repetitive questions from sales reps and partners. Neurologik's AI Knowledge Base acts as a "digital technical assistant," instantly retrieving precise answers from technical manuals, spreadsheets, CAD documentation, and historical email archives.

Eliminating the Engineering Queue For sales and pre-sales professionals, the platform solves the problem of "technical wait time." Instead of waiting days for a technical sign-off or configuration check, teams can now act autonomously with the confidence that they are providing technically accurate information.

Key Use Cases for Sales and Technical Teams:

RFP and RFQ Automation: The AI parses complex customer requirements and generates technically vetted proposal drafts in minutes instead of days.

Automated Feasibility Studies: Instantly evaluate customer application requirements against product constraints to suggest the right fit or identify technical risks during initial meetings.

24/7 Partner Enablement: Distributors and partners get a self-service tool that answers 80% of technical questions immediately, removing the need for headquarters escalations.

Accelerated Onboarding: New sales hires can navigate complex product specs and become productive in weeks, having a senior-level "expert" available for every conversation.

Driving Performance Without the Routine "We built this tool to remove the friction between sales and engineering," said Andrei Tsyganok, a Neurologik's Co-Founder. "By automating the routine technical vetting, engineers can focus on high-level R&D while sales teams are empowered to move as fast as their prospects require".

The AI Knowledge Base allows manufacturing firms to handle 5–10x more technical inquiries and RFPs without increasing the workload on the engineering department.

About Neurologik: Neurologik provides vertical AI solutions designed specifically for manufacturers of complex, highly engineered products. By building AI sales engineers, Neurologik enables teams to scale technical capacity, accelerate sales velocity, and maintain a "Gold Standard" of expertise across the global organization.