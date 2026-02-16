403
Trade Deals to Expand India’s Access to EU
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said recently concluded trade agreements will significantly expand India’s access to major advanced economies, particularly the European Union and the United Kingdom.
In an interview with PTI, Modi noted that India now has free trade agreements (FTAs) with 38 countries, including a pact signed with the UK last year and an agreement with the EU announced in January. India is also finalizing the details of a trade arrangement with the United States.
According to Modi, the importance of these agreements goes beyond tariff reductions. He emphasized that they enhance market access and enable deeper integration of Indian goods into global supply chains. “The India-UK FTA and the India-EU FTA will eliminate tariffs on 99% of our exports to these countries,” he said, adding that merchandise trade with Australia and the UAE has doubled since similar agreements were signed.
Modi highlighted growth across multiple sectors, including defense manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, electronics production, textiles, engineering goods, and chemicals. He pointed to India’s expanding industrial base as evidence of its growing competitiveness in global markets.
The prime minister also underscored India’s ambitions in artificial intelligence. He said the country is strengthening its computing capacity and data center infrastructure to support a robust domestic AI ecosystem.
On Monday, Modi is set to inaugurate a global AI Impact Summit aimed at establishing a shared roadmap for international AI governance and collaboration. He stated that making AI accessible, affordable, and widely usable remains central to India’s technology policy.
