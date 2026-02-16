403
Putin Set for Kazakhstan Official Visit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin will conduct an official state visit to Kazakhstan in late May, the Kremlin announced Monday.
A Kremlin statement revealed that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended the invitation to Putin to make the diplomatic trip alongside the upcoming Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in Astana scheduled for late May.
"Vladimir Putin confirmed he would attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held in late May in Astana. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the president of Russia to make a state visit to Kazakhstan in conjunction with attending the event. His invitation was gratefully accepted," the statement said.
The presidents additionally addressed advancement of bilateral trade relations and shared perspectives on international matters, the Kremlin reported.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council serves as the administrative authority of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a regional trade integration bloc spanning multiple Eurasian nations. Established in January 2015, the EAEU membership encompasses Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
