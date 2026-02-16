403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Arsenal Employee Sues Club, Claims Silencing Over Israel Criticism
(MENAFN) Mark Bonnick, a former longtime employee of Arsenal, says he was fired after speaking out against Israel over its actions in Palestine, and is now pursuing a legal challenge against the Premier League club.
Bonnick, 62, worked as a kitman for the north London team for 22 years before his dismissal in December 2024, following social media posts criticizing Israel’s operations in Gaza.
In an interview, he framed the dispute as political rather than discriminatory, asserting that those who speak out against what he calls Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid system are being silenced.
“I think people have to talk out about evils and wrongs. We talked about South Africa's apartheid. We talk about Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and Zionist Israel's illegal occupation. It's apartheid. We're silenced. Its cancellation,” Bonnick said, stressing the responsibility to raise awareness of wrongdoing in Gaza.
He confirmed that legal proceedings against Arsenal are ongoing, with mediation scheduled for June. According to Bonnick, the process could potentially extend until 2028.
Bonnick criticized the club’s handling of his case, describing the situation as deeply regrettable, and expressed hope that Arsenal would review its approach to similar situations in the future, including issues related to cyberbullying.
Bonnick, 62, worked as a kitman for the north London team for 22 years before his dismissal in December 2024, following social media posts criticizing Israel’s operations in Gaza.
In an interview, he framed the dispute as political rather than discriminatory, asserting that those who speak out against what he calls Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid system are being silenced.
“I think people have to talk out about evils and wrongs. We talked about South Africa's apartheid. We talk about Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and Zionist Israel's illegal occupation. It's apartheid. We're silenced. Its cancellation,” Bonnick said, stressing the responsibility to raise awareness of wrongdoing in Gaza.
He confirmed that legal proceedings against Arsenal are ongoing, with mediation scheduled for June. According to Bonnick, the process could potentially extend until 2028.
Bonnick criticized the club’s handling of his case, describing the situation as deeply regrettable, and expressed hope that Arsenal would review its approach to similar situations in the future, including issues related to cyberbullying.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment