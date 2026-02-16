403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Top Prosecutor Says Royal Family are Not ‘Above the Law’
(MENAFN) Britain’s senior legal official has stressed that members of the royal family are not immune from prosecution, as police investigate former Prince Andrew over allegations of leaking sensitive information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Thames Valley Police confirmed last week that it is consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service regarding possible misconduct in public office by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III.
“Nobody is above the law,” Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told the Sunday Times, expressing “total confidence” that the police would act independently. He rejected suggestions that the monarchy could expect special treatment.
Parkinson described the alleged offense as “a gross breach of trust by someone performing the function of a public officer,” adding that this makes the case straightforward to prosecute in legal terms.
The allegations relate to Mountbatten-Windsor’s tenure as Britain’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Emails released in the context of the Jeffrey Epstein files suggest he may have shared confidential material with Epstein. Additional correspondence indicated that businessman David Stern, a friend and associate of Andrew, frequently liaised with Epstein and accompanied the former royal on publicly funded trips to Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen in 2010.
Reports compiled by the Mail suggest that Mountbatten-Windsor used his official position to further Epstein’s business interests. Specific emails imply he disclosed sensitive details about the Royal Bank of Scotland following a government bailout, and a senior palace aide reportedly passed on a UK-China trade diplomatic cable to a banker connected to Andrew.
These developments have intensified scrutiny of the former prince’s conduct and reignited debate over accountability within the royal family.
Thames Valley Police confirmed last week that it is consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service regarding possible misconduct in public office by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III.
“Nobody is above the law,” Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told the Sunday Times, expressing “total confidence” that the police would act independently. He rejected suggestions that the monarchy could expect special treatment.
Parkinson described the alleged offense as “a gross breach of trust by someone performing the function of a public officer,” adding that this makes the case straightforward to prosecute in legal terms.
The allegations relate to Mountbatten-Windsor’s tenure as Britain’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Emails released in the context of the Jeffrey Epstein files suggest he may have shared confidential material with Epstein. Additional correspondence indicated that businessman David Stern, a friend and associate of Andrew, frequently liaised with Epstein and accompanied the former royal on publicly funded trips to Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen in 2010.
Reports compiled by the Mail suggest that Mountbatten-Windsor used his official position to further Epstein’s business interests. Specific emails imply he disclosed sensitive details about the Royal Bank of Scotland following a government bailout, and a senior palace aide reportedly passed on a UK-China trade diplomatic cable to a banker connected to Andrew.
These developments have intensified scrutiny of the former prince’s conduct and reignited debate over accountability within the royal family.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment