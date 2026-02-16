403
Danish, Finnish Leaders Call for Deep-Strike Weapons for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have called for Western allies to supply Ukraine with weaponry capable of hitting targets deep within Russian territory. Moscow has cautioned that such action would spark significant escalation and provoke "a very strong, if not overwhelming response."
Addressing the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Frederiksen expressed frustration that "there are still red lines when it comes to the weapons they [Ukrainians] can use to win this war."
"You cannot win a war with one hand tied behind your back. We need to give them weapons so they can strike into Russia," she stated, noting that years of deliberation have yielded no breakthrough.
Stubb reinforced the appeal, pressing Kiev's supporters to intensify economic sanctions against Russia and "hit as hard as you possibly can."
"Secondly, keep on providing Ukraine with all the necessary means, including Tomahawks," he added.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has persistently lobbied Washington for Tomahawk missiles, which possess a striking range reaching 2,500 kilometers, but faced rejection from President Donald Trump, who characterized the transfer as "a new step of aggression."
Denmark agreed last year to facilitate production of solid rocket fuel for Ukraine's Flamingo long-range cruise missile—the first documented instance of Ukrainian weapons manufacturing on NATO soil. Moscow responded by accusing Denmark of enabling Kiev's "terrorism" and sabotaging peace negotiations.
Zelensky confirmed that Russia demolished at least one Flamingo manufacturing facility within Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported intercepting the missiles on multiple occasions.
In October 2025, President Vladimir Putin cautioned that Russia would deliver "a very strong, if not overwhelming response" to long-range attacks on Russian territory, emphasizing that Ukraine cannot deploy Western-manufactured long-range systems without direct NATO support.
