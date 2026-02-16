403
Iranian FM States US must Demonstrate its Seriousness
(MENAFN) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi emphasized that the United States needs to demonstrate genuine intent if a nuclear agreement is to be reached, cautioning that any conflict would be “bad for everybody,” according to reports.
In a recent interview, Takht-Ravanchi noted that recent interactions between Tehran and Washington—including indirect negotiations held in Oman—indicate that the U.S. is pursuing a peaceful resolution. He stressed that the responsibility now lies with Washington, saying the ball is “in America’s court to prove that they want to make a deal.”
“If [the Americans] are sincere, I’m sure we will be on the road to an agreement,” the senior diplomat added.
Takht-Ravanchi stated that Iran is prepared to discuss its nuclear activities with the U.S., provided that sanctions are also addressed. “One cannot accept the notion that Iran has to do certain things without the other side committing itself to do their share,” he emphasized, highlighting Tehran’s insistence on reciprocal commitments.
The deputy foreign minister suggested that Tehran believes a major sticking point in the nuclear standoff has been resolved. While the U.S. has demanded a complete abandonment of Iran’s nuclear program and a “zero enrichment” policy, Iran has consistently rejected that approach. Instead, Tehran has indicated a willingness to compromise on uranium enrichment levels and the reduction of its fissionable material stockpiles.
“Our understanding is that [the Americans] have come to the conclusion that if you want to have a deal, you have to focus on the nuclear issue,” Takht-Ravanchi said, further asserting that “the issue of zero enrichment is not an issue anymore, and as far as Iran is concerned, it is not on the table anymore.”
However, this position contrasts with the latest statements from the U.S., as President Donald Trump reaffirmed that the American demand for “we don’t want any enrichment” remains active, according to recent reports.
