Solvents Market To Hit USD 44.3 Billion By 2031 As Sustainable And Bio-Based Solvents Gain Momentum, Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Solvents Market Insights and Key Growth Drivers

Growing Momentum in Paints and Protective Coatings

Paints and industrial coatings remain one of the largest consumers of solvents worldwide. As environmental standards become stricter, manufacturers are steadily moving away from traditional hydrocarbon blends toward lower-VOC oxygenated options such as ketones and acetate esters. Regulatory shifts in major markets like the United States and China are pushing reformulation efforts, especially in aerosol, furniture, and refinishing coatings.

Stricter Emission Norms Driving Reformulation in the West

Environmental authorities in North America and Europe are tightening solvent emission limits, particularly in coatings and printing applications. This is prompting a shift toward waterborne, exempt, or bio-based alternatives, while some manufacturers are investing in emission-control equipment. Larger companies can typically manage these transitions more smoothly, but smaller players face higher compliance costs, encouraging partnerships and consolidation. Solvent suppliers offering technical support and sustainable formulations are becoming more embedded in customer operations.

Solvents Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Source

Bio-based solvents

Petrochemical-based solvents

By Type

Oxygenated solvents

Hydrocarbon solvents

Halogenated solvents

By Application

Paints & coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Polymer production

Other applications (printing inks, agricultural chemicals, metal cleaning)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Solvents Market Share by Region

North America, environmental compliance is reshaping buying patterns. Stricter vapor control and emission standards are steering formulators away from traditional hydrocarbon blends and toward oxygenated and bio-based alternatives. While automotive production in Mexico supports steady coatings demand, looming restrictions on aromatics are encouraging early reformulation efforts.

Europe is seeing demand shaped by sustainability initiatives. Investments in solvent recovery are reducing reliance on virgin material, while bio-based production capacity is expanding to serve low-emission coatings applications. Meanwhile, emerging markets in South America and the Middle East & Africa are carving out niche opportunities, supported by agrochemical formulations and competitively advantaged exports.

Leading Solvent Companie s:

ADM

Arkema

Ashland

BASF SE



Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Braskem

Cargill, Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Clariant

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited

