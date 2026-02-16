403
Munich Security Conference Stresses Growing Gap Between US, Europe
(MENAFN) The Munich Security Conference has underscored a widening gap between the United States and Europe, as Washington signaled it may pursue reshaping the global order regardless of European alignment, according to Politico.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that America and Europe “belong together” and described the US as a “child of Europe,” earning a standing ovation. Despite the conciliatory tone, sources noted that US policy toward Europe remains largely unchanged.
A former European official told Politico: “We don’t want weak allies, don’t defend the old order.
If the smallest common denominators the Americans can find are shared history, narrow national security interests, and common civilization, that alone shows how far apart Europe and the US are drifting.”
European leaders interpreted the underlying message as: cooperate with the US, or Washington will act independently. Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby reportedly informed European officials that the US shares strategic interests but not necessarily values with Europe.
Politico also highlighted a contrast between Rubio’s speeches and subsequent diplomatic activity, including meetings with EU skeptics in Hungary and Slovakia, raising questions among European lawmakers about Washington’s intentions. Some officials, however, viewed Rubio’s approach as a sober warning that idealistic expectations of cooperation are no longer viable.
The rift is part of a broader trend under President Donald Trump, who has consistently demanded that NATO allies increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. The Trump administration’s December National Security Strategy also warned of Europe’s “civilizational erasure” and questioned the reliability of certain EU nations as partners.
The conference highlighted the tension between rhetorical unity and policy divergence, signaling that while the US values shared history and civilization with Europe, it is prepared to act unilaterally if necessary.
