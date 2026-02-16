403
African Leaders Urge for Peace, UN Reform at Closing of AU Summit
(MENAFN) African heads of state concluded a two-day summit on Sunday, emphasizing urgent action to resolve conflicts across the continent and calling for reforms to the UN Security Council, even as the gathering’s official focus on water issues was largely overshadowed by security concerns.
Evariste Ndayishimiye, recently appointed chair of the African Union, highlighted that restoring stability is the bloc’s top priority. “We need to silence the guns. We need peace on this continent. We need stability on this continent, and we have a program for that,” he said during a closing press briefing.
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, AU Commission Chair, noted the importance of linking development and security, stressing that access to essential services is vital for long-term peace. “Without equitable access to water and sanitation, we cannot talk of public health or inclusive development or sustainable prosperity for our people,” he said.
Bankole Adeoye, AU Peace and Security Commissioner, described the ongoing conflict in Sudan as “the worst humanitarian crisis globally,” warning that the situation, which began in April 2023, has received insufficient international attention despite its impact on regional stability.
Addressing the crisis, he said: “Our number one goal is a permanent, unconditional, inclusive, immediate ceasefire.”
Adeoye also reiterated Africa’s long-standing demand for global governance reform, emphasizing that the UN Security Council should better reflect the realities of today’s world. “The UN Security Council must reflect the world of today,” he stated.
