Train Derails Due to Avalanche in Switzerland

2026-02-16 07:23:11
(MENAFN) A passenger train was thrown off its tracks by a powerful avalanche in the Swiss Alps early Monday, leaving authorities bracing for multiple casualties.

The derailment unfolded during the predawn hours in Goppenstein, a village situated in the canton of Valais in southwestern Switzerland, according to police statements posted to social media platform X. Officials indicated injuries are expected from the incident.

Swiss Federal Railways independently verified the crash, confirming that an avalanche triggered the catastrophic derailment.

Emergency response teams remain deployed at the scene conducting active rescue operations, authorities reported.

The full scale of casualties has not yet been disclosed as rescue efforts continue in the mountainous terrain.

