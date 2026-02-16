Concirrus Launches Inspire. An AI-Native Underwriting Platform For Specialty Insurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concirrus today formally launches Concirrus Inspire, an AI-native underwriting platform designed to help specialty insurers and MGAs move faster while maintaining. Covering the full underwriting lifecycle, from submission through to bind and beyond, Inspire enables confident underwriting decisions and supports scalable growth without proportionate increases in headcount.

Inspire is a modular underwriting platform built specifically for the complexity of specialty insurance. It combines line-specific underwriting applications with a line-agnostic policy management foundation, allowing underwriting teams to deploy capability where needed while maintaining enterprise-grade consistency. Designed for the nuance and variation that define specialty risk, Inspire reflects how underwriters operate across different lines of business.

As specialty insurers grow, managing underwriting volume while maintaining operational clarity has become increasingly important. Inspire supports this by embedding AI and automation across the underwriting lifecycle. From submission intake through to quote and bind, the platform reduces manual effort, streamlines workflows, and enables underwriters to make confident, timely decisions aligned to appetite.

By delivering a single, modular platform, Concirrus reduces the need for complex integration projects and lengthy transformation programmes. Inspire accelerates time to value for organisations modernising their underwriting operations and provides a flexible foundation that can evolve as business needs change.

The Four Pillars of Inspire: The Inspire ecosystem is built upon four strategic advantages designed to give MGAs, brokers, and insurers a competitive edge, these being:

Speed to Quote

Move from submission to a confident, data-backed decision in minutes, not days, enabling teams to capture opportunities without compromising underwriting discipline.

Portfolio Control

Real-time visibility into exposure and accumulation, enabling underwriters to grow with confidence while staying within appetite.

Structural Cost Advantage

AI operates as a talent multiplier, allowing expert underwriters to focus on complex, high-value risks while the platform manages high-volume processing.

Platform Certainty

A future-ready architecture that enables firms to scale securely without vendor lock-in or the need for repeated re-platforming.

A Modular Underwriting Lifecycle

Concirrus Inspire is delivered as a suite of standalone yet interoperable modules, allowing firms to adopt functionality incrementally while operating within a unified underwriting framework. Modules span submissions intake, triage, quoting, exposure management, data extraction, policy administration, rating, insights, portfolio oversight, adaptive workflows, and sanctions screening.

Through strategic partnerships, including with Diesta, Inspire also extends beyond the traditional underwriting lifecycle to include automated premium payment and reconciliation, providing continuity from risk intake through to cash receipt.

Andrew Yeoman, Chief Executive Officer of Concirrus, commented:

“The specialty insurance market is evolving quickly, and underwriting teams need technology that supports both speed and discipline. Inspire is not an incremental upgrade. It is an AI-native underwriting platform designed to remove friction, support better decisions, and give insurers the confidence to scale.”

Concirrus continues to invest in its AI-first underwriting platform, supported by leadership growth and strong market momentum across the UK and US.

A defining milestone in this progression is Concirrus becoming the first insurtech globally to achieve the combined“triple crown” of ISO/IEC 42001 for AI governance, ISO/IEC 27001 for information security, and SOC 2 compliance. This combination ensures Inspire delivers not only speed and accuracy, but also the highest standards of security, data protection, and ethical AI governance.

As insurers enter a new phase of technology adoption, Inspire by Concirrus provides a clear foundation for AI-native underwriting, enabling firms to modernise decision-making, operate with confidence, and scale without compromising control.

About Concirrus

Concirrus is a technology company focused on providing AI-first solutions for the Specialty Insurance markets, allowing customers to operate at speed and with confidence.

Concirrus solutions span submission ingestion through to quote, bind and renewal in a single, modern, modular platform. (Re)insurers, MGAs and brokers use the platform to win more business, reduce operational expense, maintain strong policy and portfolio controls and replace legacy technology.

Built specifically for complex specialty use cases, Concirrus offers line-specific underwriting capabilities alongside line-agnostic policy management solutions. These can be applied across direct business, delegated authority, binder and reinsurance use cases.

Concirrus supports customers globally, from risk to renewal.

