FPT APPOINTS TURBOMOT AS AUTHORIZED MARINE DISTRIBUTOR IN THE UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FPT, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications, announces the signing of a new distribution agreement with Turbomot Marine Engineering LLC SP, partner for the United Arab Emirates, strengthening its presence in the Middle East marine market.

The agreement marks a further step in the, and will expand distribution and support of its marine engine portfolio across the UAE. With this addition to the FPT network, the company will be able to, enhancing local coverage, service capabilities, and responsiveness to market needs.

Established in 1979,has become the Middle East's trusted partner for marine engineering solutions, providing tailored services that improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability of maritime operations. With a strong focus on state-of-the-art marine engines and advanced technologies, the company offers an extensive portfolio of products and services designed to keep customers ahead of the curve. Its team of experts works closely with customers to deliver customized support and innovative technologies, ensuring optimal fleet performance even in the most demanding operating environments.

“We are pleased to be further strengthening our dealer network in the Middle East through this new partnership for the marine segment,” said, Head of Sales EMEA at FPT.“The appointment of Turbomot reflects our strategy of working with strong, reliable partners capable of creating synergies and effectively addressing the specific needs of each market. This partnership will allow us to reinforce our Brand presence in the region while providing continuity of support to our customers. We have already begun working together and are confident that this partnership will deliver tangible results in the near future.”

“We are honored to be appointed as the authorized marine distributor of FPT in the UAE,” saidGeneral ManagerTurbomot.“This partnership enables us to offer the market a comprehensive range of advanced marine propulsion solutions, supported by strong technical expertise and dedicated service capabilities. By combining FPT's high-performance engine technology with our in-depth knowledge of the local marine industry, we aim to deliver efficient solutions and ensure a high level of portfolio and aftersales support to customers throughout the UAE.”

As part of the agreement, Turbomot will also provide a dedicated supply ofguaranteeing the availability of genuine components across the area. This will further reinforce service continuity, minimize downtime, and guarantee timely and reliable support throughout the entire product lifecycle.

FPT Industrial is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and ten R&D centers work for FPT Industrial all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 42 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit .

