Strike Disrupts Flights At Kenya's Main Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nairobi, Kenya: A worker's strike disrupted flights and air traffic control operations at Kenya's main airport on Monday, the national carrier said.

Kenya Airways (KQ) warned passengers of "possible schedule adjustments, including delays" and advised them not to proceed to the airport without first confirming their flight status.

"We are currently experiencing air traffic control operational delays at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), affecting certain departures and arrivals," KQ posted on X.

The JKIA is one of Africa's busiest hubs.

Last week, the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) gave notice of a strike, starting on Monday, over unresolved grievances, including an employment agreement that is stalled in negotiations.

KAWU threatened a "total shutdown of Kenyan airspace" if its demands were not met by Monday.

Passengers online on Monday morning complained of long waits on the runway of JKIA after boarding flights.