Former US Lawmaker Raises Alarm on Christians in Bethlehem
(MENAFN) Former US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has voiced apprehension about the condition of Christian communities in the occupied West Bank, highlighting the effects of Israeli settlement expansion and military controls in Bethlehem.
In a message posted Monday on X, Greene drew attention to the city’s religious significance and urged greater awareness among American Christians. “Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus. American Christians are largely unaware of the Christian persecution happening there, but need to learn about this and speak out,” she wrote.
Greene said she held talks with Bethlehem’s mayor, Maher N. Canawati, describing the meeting in a follow-up post. "Today I had the honor of meeting with Maher N. Canawati, the Mayor of Bethlehem (the birthplace of Jesus), who is also a Christian," she stated, explaining that their discussion focused on the challenges confronting Christians in Bethlehem, Gaza, and across the West Bank. She added that Christians have been among those killed during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and that churches have come under attack.
Relaying the mayor’s remarks, Greene said: “The Mayor says they only want to live in peace alongside their Jewish and Muslim neighbors in their homes that they legally own yet the settlers continue to take their homes.”
She further pointed to what she described as tight military restrictions in the area, noting the presence of 139 Israeli army checkpoints in Bethlehem. According to Greene, the city’s footprint has shrunk dramatically over time—from 41 square miles to just seven.
Concluding her post, she posed a rhetorical question: “What is the Holy Land without Christians?”
