Storm Strikes New Zealand’s North Island, Thousands Lose Power
(MENAFN) A powerful weather system lashed large parts of New Zealand’s North Island on Monday, unleashing heavy rain and fierce winds that crippled air travel and plunged tens of thousands of homes into darkness, according to reports.
More than 30,000 properties lost electricity as gusts tore through the lower North Island, knocking down trees and dragging power lines with them. Energy distributor Powerco said roughly 23,000 customers across its network were affected, including about 10,000 in the Wellington Region.
Photos shared online reveal neighborhoods partially submerged, houses soaked by floodwaters, and stretches of road left fractured and eroded after torrents finally retreated.
The Manawatu-Whanganui area has borne the brunt of the storm and has since declared a state of emergency. In Masterton, authorities began evacuating residents along Lincoln Road amid fears that weakened trees could collapse.
Wairarapa assistant commander Ian Wright described an intense night filled with weather-related emergency calls that continue into the day. He cautioned that unstable trees remain the most immediate threat.
He said shallow-rooted trees on Lincoln Road are "very, very unstable, so both roads have been closed and the people have been evacuated."
Meanwhile, national carrier Air New Zealand cancelled flights to and from several key destinations, including the capital, Wellington, as strong winds made flying unsafe.
Meanwhile, national carrier Air New Zealand cancelled flights to and from several key destinations, including the capital, Wellington, as strong winds made flying unsafe.
