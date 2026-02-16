Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Remote Bomb Leaves Two Dead, Over Dozen Injured in Pakistan

Remote Bomb Leaves Two Dead, Over Dozen Injured in Pakistan


2026-02-16 06:56:05
(MENAFN) A remotely detonated motorcycle bomb tore through an area adjacent to a police facility in northwestern Pakistan Monday, claiming at least two lives—among them a child—and wounding 17 others, authorities confirmed.

The deadly explosion struck Bannu district within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, marking the latest in an escalating pattern of violent incidents plaguing the region over recent years, local police said in an official statement.

Investigators determined the explosive device had been affixed to a motorcycle before being triggered via remote detonation.

No organization immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bannu, which shares a border with the volatile North Waziristan tribal region, has endured persistent bloodshed predominantly linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization comprising multiple armed factions.

Pakistan has confronted an intensifying surge of terrorist operations in recent years, with Islamabad attributing the violence to TTP operatives "based in Afghanistan." Kabul has consistently rejected these accusations.

MENAFN16022026000045017169ID1110746393



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search