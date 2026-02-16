403
Polish President Voices Support for Nuclear Defense
(MENAFN) Poland's President Karol Nawrocki issued a forceful call Sunday for advancing the nation's defensive capabilities through atomic weapons development, warning of imminent conflict risks as Moscow's hostility intensifies.
In a Sunday interview with a news agency, Nawrocki declared himself "a great supporter of Poland joining the nuclear project," emphasizing Warsaw must pursue this trajectory "with respect to all international regulations."
The presidential candidate stressed immediate action is imperative given Poland's precarious security environment.
"We need to act in this direction so that we can begin work. We are a country on the brink of armed conflict. It is clear what the aggressive, imperial Russian Federation's attitude towards Poland is," Nawrocki stated.
While acknowledging uncertainty about implementation, Nawrocki advocated constructing Poland's defense architecture "even based on nuclear potential."
The president underscored the critical nature of longstanding Polish-American relations, characterizing the United States as a "very important ally."
Nawrocki cautioned that attempts to inflame Polish-US tensions—alongside certain European Union maneuvers that strain transatlantic relations—threaten to undermine Warsaw's partnership with Washington.
When questioned about attending Thursday's Board of Peace convening in the American capital, Nawrocki indicated the decision remains pending.
"I believe that Poland's presence on the Board of Peace would be beneficial for Poland. We would be the voice of the entire region," he asserted.
The remarks follow Prime Minister Donald Tusk's declaration last week rejecting participation in President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, stating he would continue evaluating circumstances.
