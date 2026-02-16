$302.4 Bn Natural Language Processing (NLP) Markets, 2035 - Rising R&D Investment Fuels Growth In Sentiment Analysis, Chatbots And Advanced Language Translation Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The NLP market is poised for significant growth driven by advances in machine learning and AI, increasing demand in sectors like healthcare and e-commerce, and rising popularity of AI solutions like chatbots. Key opportunities lie in innovations across deployment types, applications, and the expanding Asian market.

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Language Processing Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Processing, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global natural language processing market size is estimated to grow from USD 25.98 billion in the current year to USD 302.4 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The future of natural language processing is characterized by its growing capacity to grasp context, recognize speech, understand natural language, and facilitate machine translation. As a result of these advancements, NLP technology is gaining popularity among users and fostering the use of AI-driven chatbot services in a variety of sectors. Moreover, these key features assist companies in optimizing and automating their operations, which increases employee productivity and simplifies intricate business procedures.

Recent trends in the NLP market reveal a significant rise in the demand for AI-driven solutions across multiple industries, including healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Consequently, leading companies are heavily investing in research and development to maintain their competitive edge, resulting in innovative applications like sentiment analysis, chatbots, and enhanced translation services.

This momentum not only underscores the significance of NLP in contemporary business strategies but also points to promising opportunities for organizations eager to adopt this technology. Driven by the ongoing technological advancements in machine learning applications, the rise of digital transformation, and the increasing popularity of voice-enabled devices, the natural language processing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

North America captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing digital transformation across various sectors, which is driving the adoption of text analytics solutions, sentiment analysis tools, and automated customer support services.

KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on type of component, the global natural language processing market is segmented into solution and service. According to our estimates, currently, the solution segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of NLP solutions across diverse enterprises to automate processes and analyze information.

However, the service segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing need for integration of NLP solutions, maintenance services, and language translation services across different industries.

Market Share by Type of Processing

Based on type of processing, the global natural language processing market is segmented into hybrid NLP, rule-based NLP, and statistical NLP. According to our estimates, currently, the statistical NLP segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to its effectiveness in analyzing and automating data extraction methods. However, the hybrid NLP segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its ability to combine machine learning algorithms with established linguistic rule sets, enhancing both accuracy and flexibility.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Based on type of deployment, the global natural language processing market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. According to our estimates, currently, cloud-based deployment captures the majority of the market share. The increased adoption of cloud-based NLP services is driven by their ease of integration, cost efficiency, and quick innovation and updates, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the availability of cloud services enables businesses to effectively implement natural language processing features such as chatbots and text analytics.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the global natural language processing market is segmented into customer experience management, machine translation, sentiment analysis, social media monitoring, text classification & summarization, virtual assistants / chatbots, and others. According to our estimates, currently, customer experience management captures the majority of the market share. This segment drives the demand for NLP solutions due to its diverse functionalities, such as virtual assistance, chatbots, and automation of customer service, which enhance interactions between customers and companies.

Market Share by Type of End User

Based on type of end user, the global natural language processing market is segmented into BFSI, education, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, and others. According to our estimates, currently, IT & telecom segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing requirement for enhanced customer support and improved user experience. However, the healthcare industry is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of advanced predictive text technologies, software, and tools. Therefore, the growth of NLP within the healthcare field is expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth over the next decade.

