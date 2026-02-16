403
Cisco Announces New Silicon One G300, to Power and Scale AI Data Centers for the Agentic Era
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2025 – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has unveiled the Silicon One G300, a 102.4 Tbps switching silicon designed for massive AI cluster buildouts. The Cisco Silicon One G300 will power new Cisco N9000 and Cisco 8000 systems that push the frontier of AI networking in the data center.
Cisco Nexus One: Intelligent AI networking to drive AI infrastructure forward
Organizations need greater flexibility in where and how they run AI workloads. To address the diverse requirements of these environments, Cisco is advancing Nexus One with a unified management plane that brings together silicon, systems, optics, software, and programmable intelligence as a single integrated solution.
The systems feature innovative liquid cooling and support high-density optics to achieve new efficiency benchmarks and ensure customers get the most out of their GPU investments. In addition, the company enhanced Nexus One to make it easier for enterprises to operate their AI networks — on-premises or in the cloud — removing the complexity that can hold organizations back from scaling AI data centers.
"We are spearheading performance, manageability, and security in AI networking by innovating across the full stack - from silicon to systems and software," said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. "We’re building the foundation for the future of infrastructure, supporting every type of customer—from hyperscalers to enterprises—as they shift to AI-powered workloads.”
Silicon One G300: The Networking Foundation for the Agentic Era
The new Silicon One G300 is a 102.4 Tbps switching silicon that exemplifies Cisco’s rapid innovation and sets a new standard for AI backend networking. It is designed to power massive, distributed AI clusters with high performance, security, and reliability.
The G300 uniquely offers Intelligent Collective Networking, which combines an industry-leading fully shared packet buffer, path-based load balancing, and proactive network telemetry to offer better performance and profitability for large-scale data centers. It efficiently absorbs bursty AI traffic, responds faster to link failures, and prevents packet drops that can stall jobs, ensuring reliable data delivery even over long distances. With Intelligent Collective Networking, Cisco can deliver 33% increased network utilization, and a 28% reduction in job completion time versus simulated non-optimized path selection, making AI data centers more profitable with more tokens generated per GPU-hour.
Cisco Silicon One G300 is highly programmable, enabling equipment to be upgraded for new network functionality even after it has been deployed. This enables Silicon One-based products to support emerging use cases and play multiple network roles, protecting long-term infrastructure investments. And with security fused into the hardware, customers can embrace holistic, at-speed security to keep clusters up and running.
Cisco Nexus One: Intelligent AI networking to drive AI infrastructure forward
Organizations need greater flexibility in where and how they run AI workloads. To address the diverse requirements of these environments, Cisco is advancing Nexus One with a unified management plane that brings together silicon, systems, optics, software, and programmable intelligence as a single integrated solution.
