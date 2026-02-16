403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nemetschek and Saudi Facility Management Association Sign Strategic MoU to Advance Smart and Sustainable Facilities Management in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 16 February 2026 – Nemetschek Arabia, part of the Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Facility Management Association (SFMA) to support the advancement of the facilities management sector in the Kingdom through innovation, knowledge exchange and workforce development.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enhancing industry standards, accelerating digital transformation and building national capabilities within the facilities management ecosystem. Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate closely to exchange expertise and best practices, develop competencies and introduce advanced, technology-driven approaches to facilities management.
Key areas of cooperation include the organization of joint workshops, seminars and training programs, participation in industry exhibitions and events, and collaboration on research and development initiatives aimed at introducing innovative solutions for the FM sector. The partnership will also explore the execution of pilot projects across the public and private sectors, with a focus on smart facilities management, digital twins and data-driven operations.
In addition, Nemetschek Arabia and SFMA will work together to support sustainability initiatives, provide access to educational materials, offer technical and professional consultancy, and contribute to the development of national talent through targeted training and capacity-building programs.
Speaking on the collaboration, Yves Padrines, Chief Executive Officer of the Nemetschek Group, noted that facilities management is a critical pillar in maximizing the long-term value, sustainability and performance of the built environment. “As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 ambitions, digitalization across the full asset lifecycle, from design and construction to operations, has never been more important. Our collaboration with the Saudi Facility Management Association reflects Nemetschek’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s transformation by enabling smarter, data-driven facilities through open, interoperable technologies and strong industry partnerships.”
Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, added that facilities management is entering an era defined by digitalization, sustainability and intelligent operations. “This strategic collaboration with the Saudi Facility Management Association reflects our shared belief that technology, skills and collaboration are essential to unlocking the full potential of the FM sector. By combining Nemetschek’s expertise in digital twins and lifecycle solutions with SFMA’s industry leadership, we aim to support smarter assets, stronger capabilities and a more resilient facilities management ecosystem aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Eng. Ayed bin Awad Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Facility Management Association, said: “Our mission at SFMA is to set the gold standard for facility management in the Kingdom. By partnering with a global technology leader like Nemetschek, we are ensuring that our professionals have access to the most advanced tools and international expertise available. This collaboration will catalyze innovation, drive research, and, most importantly, equip our national talent with the competencies required to manage the Kingdom's mega-projects with precision and excellence.”
The MoU underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing the facilities management profession in Saudi Arabia and supporting the Kingdom’s transformation agenda through innovation, knowledge sharing and long-term ecosystem development.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enhancing industry standards, accelerating digital transformation and building national capabilities within the facilities management ecosystem. Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate closely to exchange expertise and best practices, develop competencies and introduce advanced, technology-driven approaches to facilities management.
Key areas of cooperation include the organization of joint workshops, seminars and training programs, participation in industry exhibitions and events, and collaboration on research and development initiatives aimed at introducing innovative solutions for the FM sector. The partnership will also explore the execution of pilot projects across the public and private sectors, with a focus on smart facilities management, digital twins and data-driven operations.
In addition, Nemetschek Arabia and SFMA will work together to support sustainability initiatives, provide access to educational materials, offer technical and professional consultancy, and contribute to the development of national talent through targeted training and capacity-building programs.
Speaking on the collaboration, Yves Padrines, Chief Executive Officer of the Nemetschek Group, noted that facilities management is a critical pillar in maximizing the long-term value, sustainability and performance of the built environment. “As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 ambitions, digitalization across the full asset lifecycle, from design and construction to operations, has never been more important. Our collaboration with the Saudi Facility Management Association reflects Nemetschek’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s transformation by enabling smarter, data-driven facilities through open, interoperable technologies and strong industry partnerships.”
Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, added that facilities management is entering an era defined by digitalization, sustainability and intelligent operations. “This strategic collaboration with the Saudi Facility Management Association reflects our shared belief that technology, skills and collaboration are essential to unlocking the full potential of the FM sector. By combining Nemetschek’s expertise in digital twins and lifecycle solutions with SFMA’s industry leadership, we aim to support smarter assets, stronger capabilities and a more resilient facilities management ecosystem aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Eng. Ayed bin Awad Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Facility Management Association, said: “Our mission at SFMA is to set the gold standard for facility management in the Kingdom. By partnering with a global technology leader like Nemetschek, we are ensuring that our professionals have access to the most advanced tools and international expertise available. This collaboration will catalyze innovation, drive research, and, most importantly, equip our national talent with the competencies required to manage the Kingdom's mega-projects with precision and excellence.”
The MoU underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing the facilities management profession in Saudi Arabia and supporting the Kingdom’s transformation agenda through innovation, knowledge sharing and long-term ecosystem development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment