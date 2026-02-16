403
Zelenskyy Pushes for 30-Year U.S. Security Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing Washington for extended security commitments spanning three decades or more, arguing shorter timeframes will fail to attract critical foreign investment to his war-torn nation.
Speaking to the press at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy revealed a significant gap between American proposals and Kyiv's requirements for post-war stability.
"Today we have a proposal from the American side for 15 years; we want to have 20 years plus, 30–50. It depends on what the administration and Congress decide," he said.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that abbreviated guarantee periods—ranging from five to 10 years—would prove inadequate for international investors demanding stronger, more enduring security frameworks before committing capital.
Zelenskyy expressed optimism that hostilities could conclude within 2025, while flagging what he characterized as Moscow's delaying tactics in diplomatic channels.
"Russia is changing the head of the negotiation group to Medinsky. It seems they want to postpone decision-making," Zelenskyy said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to capture the entire Donbas region to "sell" a victory to the Russian public.
Regarding prisoner exchanges, Zelenskyy indicated potential for a comprehensive swap if Moscow consents. Russia currently detains approximately 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine holds over 4,000 Russian troops.
On military positioning in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy delivered an unequivocal message about territorial defense.
"We will never withdraw troops," he said.
