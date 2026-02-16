403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
What Does It Take to Become a Future-Ready Product Manager in the AI Era?
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) In today’s fast-paced digital world, the rules of product management are being rewritten, due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Industry experts agree that tomorrow’s successful product managers (PM) will be those who blend classic business acumen with a deep understanding of AI’s power and pitfalls. No longer just “tech whisperers,” future-ready product managers are becoming the architects of intelligent experiences, building products that don’t just react, but anticipate.
At the core of this transformation is an expanded skill set. Modern product managers must remain laser-focused on customer needs, crafting intuitive roadmaps and prioritising features with the user in mind. But the new era demands more: fluency in AI-drive product management concepts, awareness of the ethical implications of algorithms, and the confidence to evaluate when advanced technology adds value or when simpler solutions will do. As AI regulations tighten worldwide, today’s product managers are stepping up, learning the nuances of privacy, fairness, and responsible innovation. They are fostering collaboration between engineers, data scientists, and business teams, ensuring that every AI-powered feature is not just possible, but ethical and explainable.
Continuous learning has become the new normal for product managers. The best PMs are enrolling in online programmes, attending global tech conferences, and experimenting with AI-powered tools to keep pace with rapid change. But self-driven learning alone isn’t always enough to close today’s widening skill gap. That’s where ISB Online, the digital arm of the Indian School of Business (ISB) steps in, launches ISB Online Product Management and ISB Online Professional Certificate in Product Management programmes. Recognising the evolving demands of modern product roles, ISB, ranked #1 in India and #5 in Asia (FT Global MBA Ranking 2025), is helping product managers build the strategic, technical, and leadership skills needed to stay relevant and effective in an increasingly complex product landscape, with two premier offerings:
1.Product Management Programme by ISB Online | 16-Week Certificate in Product Management, India with AI & GenAI
Now entering its 35th batch, the programme equips product managers to use AI and Generative AI to make sharper decisions, move faster from idea to launch, and build products users value. Participants will learn how to apply GenAI across the product lifecycle, from market research and roadmap planning to data analysis, productivity, customer engagement, and user experience. The 16-week curriculum goes beyond theory, giving participants hands-on exposure to models and architectures such as GANs, real-world applications, and practical use cases, while also addressing the ethical considerations that come with AI-led product development.
The programme is designed to help professionals:
•Build a strong product mindset to take viable products from idea to market
•Clearly define customer problems, user personas, and end-to-end journeys
•Apply proven frameworks to design, launch, market, and sell products
•Make confident roadmap and prototyping decisions using industry-ready PM practices
•Create scalable, competitive product plans grounded in real-world development strategies
At the core of this transformation is an expanded skill set. Modern product managers must remain laser-focused on customer needs, crafting intuitive roadmaps and prioritising features with the user in mind. But the new era demands more: fluency in AI-drive product management concepts, awareness of the ethical implications of algorithms, and the confidence to evaluate when advanced technology adds value or when simpler solutions will do. As AI regulations tighten worldwide, today’s product managers are stepping up, learning the nuances of privacy, fairness, and responsible innovation. They are fostering collaboration between engineers, data scientists, and business teams, ensuring that every AI-powered feature is not just possible, but ethical and explainable.
Continuous learning has become the new normal for product managers. The best PMs are enrolling in online programmes, attending global tech conferences, and experimenting with AI-powered tools to keep pace with rapid change. But self-driven learning alone isn’t always enough to close today’s widening skill gap. That’s where ISB Online, the digital arm of the Indian School of Business (ISB) steps in, launches ISB Online Product Management and ISB Online Professional Certificate in Product Management programmes. Recognising the evolving demands of modern product roles, ISB, ranked #1 in India and #5 in Asia (FT Global MBA Ranking 2025), is helping product managers build the strategic, technical, and leadership skills needed to stay relevant and effective in an increasingly complex product landscape, with two premier offerings:
1.Product Management Programme by ISB Online | 16-Week Certificate in Product Management, India with AI & GenAI
Now entering its 35th batch, the programme equips product managers to use AI and Generative AI to make sharper decisions, move faster from idea to launch, and build products users value. Participants will learn how to apply GenAI across the product lifecycle, from market research and roadmap planning to data analysis, productivity, customer engagement, and user experience. The 16-week curriculum goes beyond theory, giving participants hands-on exposure to models and architectures such as GANs, real-world applications, and practical use cases, while also addressing the ethical considerations that come with AI-led product development.
The programme is designed to help professionals:
•Build a strong product mindset to take viable products from idea to market
•Clearly define customer problems, user personas, and end-to-end journeys
•Apply proven frameworks to design, launch, market, and sell products
•Make confident roadmap and prototyping decisions using industry-ready PM practices
•Create scalable, competitive product plans grounded in real-world development strategies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment