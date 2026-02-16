403
Hong Kong Stocks Close Monday Up
(MENAFN) Hong Kong markets closed Monday's abbreviated session on a strong note, capping off the Year of the Snake with significant gains across major indices.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 0.52 percent to settle at 26,705.94 points in half-day trading. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 0.42 percent, finishing at 9,070.32 points, while the Hang Seng Tech Index edged up 0.13 percent to reach 5,367.52 points.
Over the full lunar year cycle, Hong Kong equities delivered their most robust performance in nearly a decade. The flagship Hang Seng Index skyrocketed 32 percent year-over-year, marking its most impressive annual showing in eight lunar years. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index posted a 23 percent expansion, while the Hang Seng Tech Index registered approximately 14 percent growth.
Markets will remain shuttered for the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, with trading operations set to restart Friday.
