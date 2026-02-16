Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrie Irving Honors Journalists Murdered in Gaza

2026-02-16 06:28:01
(MENAFN) Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving made a striking statement at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on Monday by wearing a “PRESS” shirt to honor journalists killed in Gaza. The shirt carried the message: “Dedicated to our beloved journalists in Gaza showing the world the truth,” signaling Irving’s solidarity with media workers reporting under dangerous conditions in the conflict zone.

The 33-year-old athlete, who has previously spoken out on humanitarian issues in Gaza and Palestine, also wore a keffiyeh during a press conference to raise awareness of the ongoing crisis in the region. His actions drew attention both on and off the court, highlighting the plight of civilians and journalists affected by the violence.

Irving’s choice of attire adds to a pattern of activism for social and political causes, as he has consistently used his platform to advocate for human rights and to bring global attention to underreported issues. By combining his presence at a high-profile sporting event with this symbolic gesture, he aimed to ensure that the risks and sacrifices of journalists in conflict zones are recognized internationally.

MENAFN16022026000045017281ID1110746281



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

