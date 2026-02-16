403
Families of Japanese Citizens Abducted by N. Korea Agree to Ease Stance
(MENAFN) Families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea have agreed to soften their previously strict stance toward Pyongyang, on the condition that the Japanese government secures the return of all remaining victims, according to reports.
At a joint meeting in Tokyo on Sunday, organizations representing relatives of the abducted and their supporters endorsed a policy of not opposing Japan’s provision of humanitarian aid to North Korea, lifting certain unilateral sanctions, or initiating diplomatic normalization talks as part of efforts to ensure the full repatriation of the abductees.
The Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea and the National Association for the Rescue of Japanese Kidnapped by North Korea also resolved to limit inquiries with returned abductees strictly to updates regarding other missing family members.
Takuya Yokota, the 57-year-old brother of Megumi Yokota, who was taken by North Korean agents in 1977 at age 13, called the decision “painful” during a press briefing. He urged the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to accelerate negotiations with Pyongyang.
The head of the families’ organization emphasized that despite enduring grievances, the groups recognize that dialogue with North Korea has been ongoing for several years. “I hope a dream I saw last night about my sister returning home comes true,” the official said.
Japan officially lists 17 citizens as abducted during the 1970s and 1980s. Five were returned in October 2002 following talks between late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. Since then, little progress has been reported. Japan and North Korea maintain no formal diplomatic relations, and Pyongyang has stated that the abduction issue is resolved.
