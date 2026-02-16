BJP To Contest Raj Civic Polls On 'Vikas' Plank, Focus On Last Mile Delivery: State BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 16 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, on Monday, confirmed that local body elections will be held on time as per the High Court directions in Rajasthan, asserting that development will be the central issue.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Rajasthan BJP President Rathore also launched a sharp political attack on the previous Congress-led state government, blaming its internal "tug of war" for low investor confidence and sluggish growth.

Assuring timely civic body elections in Rajasthan, he said that voters want development and hence we are committed to deliver food, water, health, jobs and houses to people.

Here are the key excerpts from the interview:

Q: When will local body elections be held in Rajasthan and what will be main issues for these polls?

A: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will follow the Rajasthan High Court's directions and conduct elections on time. The BJP is fully prepared for the upcoming civic body polls. The main issue will be development. People want peace, jobs, food security, and opportunities. The people want a stable atmosphere for a dignified life -- and that is what the BJP-led Rajasthan government is committed to delivering in the state.

Q: What are your views over Congress alleging that Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit has failed to attract investment in the state?

A: There was weak investor interest during the previous (Congress-led Rajasthan) government which plunged the state towards political instability. A constant tug of war within the previous Congress government had left investors demotivated, in fact, there was distrust in the investors. The Congress leaders were busy pulling each other down. Because of that instability and lack of trust, investors stayed away from investing in the state. No one wants to invest in an uncertain environment.

"Today, under a stable double-engine (BJP) government at the Centre and the state, investors trust the current BJP leadership ruling the state. That is why memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 31 lakh crore have been signed and projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore are already being implemented on the ground in Rajasthan."

Q: What is your opinion over the state budget which has been announced recently in Rajasthan. Any USPs?

Ans: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced the state budget for Rajasthan and even minute details regarding it have been collected and taken care of. Welfare measures for farmers, including farm fencing (tar bandi), support for equipment purchase, and interest-free loans are praiseworthy. Infrastructure development is gaining pace under Union government initiatives like the Bharatmala Pariyojana, with roads being strengthened and non-patchable stretches receiving fresh carpeting.

"Power supply arrangements have improved significantly in Rajasthan. Farmers' demand for daytime water supply is being addressed. Medical services are also being streamlined. Jobs are being given to youth in the state. Therefore, all sections of the society have been taken care of by the Rajasthan government. We (BJP government) are committed to reduce poverty in the state. In fact, poverty levels have declined nationally, and income taxpayers have increased across the country. We (BJP-led state government) are committed towards job generation, including nearly one lakh jobs being provided in the state."

Q: How do you view the measures taken by the BJP government in health, education and job sector in Rajasthan?

Ans: The BJP-led Rajasthan government is committed to provide world class services in health, education, employment, and housing sectors. The focus of the current state dispensation is on effective implementation of development at the grassroots level and not on slogans.

Q: What is your opinion regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive conducted across the country. Will any political outfit benefit electorally from the SIR implementation?

A: Voting is the right of genuine Indian citizens. The SIR exercise ensures that only legitimate voters decide and steer the leadership of the country. Those who care for the nation, those who own the nation, those who hold emotions for the nation should be the ones to decide who should rule the country. The implementation of SIR across the country is not the matter of which political party benefits or loses electorally from it.

Q: Are top BJP leaders from Rajasthan been assigned crucial roles ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam?

A: Yes, BJP leaders are assigned responsibilities in poll-bound states such as West Bengal and Assam, Rathore said, adding: "For us (BJP), nation comes first. Wherever elections are held, our party workers step forward with commitment and responsibility. Therefore, it's like those party workers, who wish to contribute in this task, are being allowed to contribute towards the party in upcoming electi.