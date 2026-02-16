Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Cases (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim suspension of sentence to Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in connection with multiple cheque bounce cases.

Paving the way for his release from jail until March 18, a single-judge Bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma passed the order after being informed that a sum of Rs 1.5 crore had been deposited in the complainant company's bank account.

Taking note of the payment made by the actor, the Delhi High Court suspended the sentence on the condition that Yadav furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. It also directed him to surrender his passport.

It was further submitted that Yadav's niece is scheduled to be married on February 19 in Shahjahanpur, for which interim relief was sought.“Interim suspension of sentence till the next date of hearing. You should be present in the court or remain present through video conferencing. We do not want any discrepancy,” Justice Sharma observed.

The matter is now slated for further hearing on March 18, and Yadav will remain out of custody till then.

The relief comes days after the Delhi High Court had taken a stern view of the actor's conduct. In an order passed on February 2, Justice Sharma had directed Yadav to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by 4 p.m. on February 4, noting his repeated failure to honour settlement commitments despite being granted several opportunities.

Observing that“considerable leniency” had already been shown, the Delhi HC had said there was no justification to continue the indulgence granted to the actor. It had noted that no payment was made for nearly a year despite specific timelines and assurances given from time to time.

Yadav had subsequently surrendered before the jail authorities in compliance with the court's direction.

The actor was convicted and sentenced in 2024 in cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

His sentence had earlier been suspended after he expressed willingness to amicably settle the dispute with the complainant company, and the matter was even referred to mediation.